NFT Alley Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $153,233.98 and $207,832.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00102896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00134999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,592.04 or 0.99873793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.90 or 0.06490739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars.

