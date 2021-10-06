EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $607.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EPAM is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. Strong performance of the Business Information & Media, the company’s largest industry vertical, is driving top-line. The company is benefiting from growth across all geographies and multiple industry verticals. The latest forecast for worldwide IT spending by Gartner is a positive for EPAM. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, competition from companies like Accenture and Infosys is a constant pressure. Notably, the company’s largest delivery centers are located in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Any escalation in the ongoing conflict is likely to disrupt the company’s overall business operations and therefore, hurt its revenues.”

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $6.30 on Wednesday, reaching $571.35. 2,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,596. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $607.12 and a 200 day moving average of $519.55.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.