Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $344.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 404.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.29 and a 200 day moving average of $267.74. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total value of $203,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,133,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

