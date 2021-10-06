BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 3,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $6,474,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

