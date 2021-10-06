Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $255.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

