Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 775 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.89. 14,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

