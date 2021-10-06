OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 12,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,627. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

