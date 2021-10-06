Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stake Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,681 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

EDIT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

