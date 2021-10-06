Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) vs. INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Financial Survey

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gadsden Properties and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gadsden Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 285.38 -$2.04 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.44 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Gadsden Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

Gadsden Properties beats INDUS Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

