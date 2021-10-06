Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 2,867 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,608,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,465,000 after acquiring an additional 263,545 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 293,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,427. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.