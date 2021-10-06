State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 10,857 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Ferrari by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

NYSE RACE traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $206.72. 2,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

