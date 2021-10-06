Reviewing Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hempstract alerts:

19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hempstract and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.77 -$77.40 million N/A N/A

Hempstract has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransGlobe Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hempstract and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Hempstract has a beta of -8.79, indicating that its stock price is 979% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy -8.88% -8.95% -5.96%

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hempstract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempstract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.