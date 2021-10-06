State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $12.45 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STE traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

