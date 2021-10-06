State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 3,900 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Power Integrations worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,264. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

