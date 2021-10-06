Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at $57,905,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xerox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xerox by 93.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 462,921 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

