Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 5,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

