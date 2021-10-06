Robert P. Walker Sells 5,421 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $191,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APR traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,115. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APR. began coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

