Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,905 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.57% of Vistra worth $51,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of VST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. 44,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,751. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

