Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 34,519 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,340,000 after purchasing an additional 137,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,595,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,272,000 after purchasing an additional 99,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. 6,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,505. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

