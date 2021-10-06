Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,620. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

