Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,217 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 547,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,839,256. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Several research firms recently commented on DNN. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

