WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,522,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,570,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.13. 12,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,304. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

