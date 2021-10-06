Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,076 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,196. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

