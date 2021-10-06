Keybank National Association OH Sells 766 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MSCI were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

MSCI traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $593.11. 3,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $628.97 and its 200 day moving average is $536.64. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

