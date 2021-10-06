State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.78 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,519. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

