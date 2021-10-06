State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,052 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.52. 21,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

