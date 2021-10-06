State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.56% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,682. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

