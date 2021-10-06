Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €83.46 ($98.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,182,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.14.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.