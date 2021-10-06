Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

