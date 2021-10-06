Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.80 ($216.24).

ETR SAE traded up €10.70 ($12.59) on Tuesday, hitting €133.10 ($156.59). 145,559 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -75.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €154.84.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

