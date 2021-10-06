Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $939,000 in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.37% of Bank of Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 86.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ BOCH traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $254.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 28.31%. Analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.