Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCL traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.17. 57,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

