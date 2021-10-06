Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. 34,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.