Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69,990 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE LDOS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.37. 4,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,652. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.