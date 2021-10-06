Credit Suisse Group Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $209.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $212.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.21.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $19.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.48. 26,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day moving average is $176.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.