CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 85,351 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

