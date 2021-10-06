Barclays Cuts Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $43.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,636. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 0.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.