BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years.

MFL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,441. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

