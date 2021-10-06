BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,942. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.68% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

