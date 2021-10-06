Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $11.59 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00003455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $11.59 billion and $683.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00112605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00432596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,681,426,697 coins and its circulating supply is 6,136,889,760 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

