BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,141. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.13% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

