BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,141. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
