ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ScS Group stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 257 ($3.36). The stock had a trading volume of 187,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. The stock has a market cap of £97.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. ScS Group has a one year low of GBX 170.52 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 292.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 458.40.

SCS has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt increased their target price on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

