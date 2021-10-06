Patron Trading Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $6,613.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00233536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00110413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

