INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Down to $68.64

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.64, but opened at $65.00. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 8,274 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $502.70 million, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

