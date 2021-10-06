$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to post $1.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the lowest is $960,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $179.83 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,635 shares of company stock worth $7,725,095. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

