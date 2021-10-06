Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Rises By 32.6%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.8 days.
Shares of AGGZF remained flat at $$22.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
