Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Rises By 32.6%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.8 days.

Shares of AGGZF remained flat at $$22.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

AGGZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

