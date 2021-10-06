Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Declines By 26.4%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANNSF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ANNSF remained flat at $$174.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $131.60 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

