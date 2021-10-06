Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.27, but opened at 5.02. Meta Materials shares last traded at 5.00, with a volume of 54,187 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 4.38 and a 200 day moving average of 7.42.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In other Meta Materials news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total transaction of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $23,648,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $7,662,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

