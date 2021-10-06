Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,320. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.