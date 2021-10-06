Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. In early 2021, the company completed major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. It is actively investing in renewable projects, comprising power generation from solar and wind energy. Notably, its upstream CO2 intensity improved by 16% to 8 kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2020 compared with 2019 levels. It also generates sufficient energy from wind farms in Germany and the U.K. to power customers across Europe.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.43, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

